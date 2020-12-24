Moscow’s donations of plasma with COVID-19 antibodies triple since autumn

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The number of plasma donors with coronavirus antibodies has tripled in Moscow since early autumn, Sklifosovsky Research Institute’s Head and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ professor Sergei Petrikov told TASS.

"Since early autumn, we have seen a three-fold increase in plasma donors, while the volume of [plasma] in liters has grown six-fold compared to the beginning of October. Now we satisfy all the needs and constantly maintain a two-week supply to all hospitals. In order to donate plasma, it is necessary to confirm a sufficient amount of COVID-19 antibodies," Petrikov said.

The professor noted that not everyone can become a donor since a lot depends on the course of the disease and the patient’s health condition. All donors are to take a test for coronavirus antibodies. Not every COVID-19 survivor produces "necessary" antibodies needed for an effective treatment, while some people have contraindications to donation.

To date, over 8,000 people in Moscow have donated plasma with coronavirus antibodies, of whom 1,000 underwent the procedure several times and two did it 11 times. More than 30,000 are willing to help.

People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic conditions and test negative for HIV and Hepatitis B and C. Besides, coronavirus survivors can become social volunteers and help patients being treated at home.