Work on 26 coronavirus vaccine options underway in Russia, says watchdog chief

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Work on 26 coronavirus vaccine options is underway in Russia, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said at a meeting of the sanitary watchdog chiefs from BRICS countries.
"Work on 26 vaccine options is underway at 17 research centers," she pointed out.
Russia has so far registered two domestic coronavirus vaccines, one of which was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the other one by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector. A third vaccine, developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products, may be registered in the near future.