Moscow endured coronavirus pandemic with lowest possible losses, says mayor

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow endures the coronavirus pandemic with lowest possible losses, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said during this annual report to the Moscow City Duma.

"The coronavirus has become the hardest test for the city in general and every person in particular. But thanks to the selfless labor of thousands of people, our strong healthcare system, and diverse economy, Moscow endures this trial with lowest possible losses," he said.