Moscow endured coronavirus pandemic with lowest possible losses, says mayor

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow endures the coronavirus pandemic with lowest possible losses, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said during this annual report to the Moscow City Duma.
"The coronavirus has become the hardest test for the city in general and every person in particular. But thanks to the selfless labor of thousands of people, our strong healthcare system, and diverse economy, Moscow endures this trial with lowest possible losses," he said.
Sobyanin expressed his hope that the spread of the disease could be stopped soon via mass vaccination.
"But winning over a disease is only a half of job. It is equally important to help Moscow residents and the city business to overcome medical, social, psychological, economic and other negative consequences of the pandemic," the Mayor noted, adding that the city authorities will do whatever it takes to that extent.