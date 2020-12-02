Inoculation of medics, teachers against COVID-19 may begin next week — Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Mass inoculation of medics and teachers against the coronavirus may begin as early as next week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the opening ceremony of multifunctional medical centers of the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

During the event which the president attended via a video conference, Putin said that about 2 mln doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus had already been manufactured in the country. "This gives us an opportunity if not to begin mass inoculation, then at least to roll it out on a large scale," the head of state noted. According to him, the vaccination will begin with "the first two risk groups - doctors and teachers."

"If you think that we came close to this step, I would like to ask you to organize the work in such a way that by the end of next week we could already begin this large-scale vaccination," Putin said to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

The president assured that he understood the caution of the deputy prime minister regarding any possible deadlines. "We have to exercise caution, this is correct, but I know that on the whole, both the industry and the [medical] network are ready for this. Let’s make this first step," the head of state urged. He added that he expects another report on preparation for the vaccination from the deputy prime minister next week.