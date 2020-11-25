Global COVID-19 cases surpass 60 million

TASS, November 25. Global confirmed cases of COVID-19 exceeded 60 million on Wednesday, according to the tally from Johns Hopkins University, which synthesizes data from international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center, 60,037,735 COVID-19 cases were confirmed globally. A total of 1,414,513 people died and 38,442,797 recovered from the disease.

The United States accounts for the bulk of cases, with 12,642,245 of them confirmed. The US death toll topped 260,591 and recoveries exceeded 4,696,664. India is ranked second with 9,222,216 reported cases, 134,669 deaths and 8,642,771 recoveries, followed by Brazil with 6,118,708 cases, 170,115 deaths and 5,509,645 recoveries.

According to the tally of Johns Hopkins University, Russia is fifth in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center said that 2,162,503 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, with 1,660,419 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 37,538 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.