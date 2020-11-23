All COVID-19 vaccines to be included in life-saving drugs list in Russia

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The list of vital medicines will be extended due to inclusion of coronavirus vaccines, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced Monday.

"The government is to extend the list of essential life-saving medicines; all existing coronavirus vaccines are going to be included in it, regardless of their names," the prime minister said during a meeting of the Presidium of the Government Coordination Council to counter the novel coronavirus Monday.

Mishustin underscored that the vaccines "must be available to everyone who would like to get inoculated."

"Besides, starting next year, we add 25 medicines, including four from a list of high-cost nosologies, to the list. Many of them are rather expensive, but people need them," the prime minister noted.

According to Mishustin, "the inclusion of new medicines in the list will increase the affordability of essential life-saving drugs and will help preserve people’s health."

"In today’s complicated situation, it is especially important to ensure that people could obtain all necessary drugs and medical products on time and without obstructions, so that they could access them as soon as possible without letting their conditions advance," the prime minister said.

He explained that "this is necessary not only in the fight against the coronavirus, but also in countering many other serious conditions."