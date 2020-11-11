Moscow’s hospitals accommodate 1,366 COVID-19 patients over the past day

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. A total of 4,477 COVID-19 patients were identified in Moscow over the past day, 1,366 of whom were taken to hospitals, the city’s coronavirus situation monitoring task force told the media on Wednesday.

"A total of 4,477 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in the city over the past day, 1,366 of whom were taken to hospitals; 361 hospital patients are on lung ventilators," the task force said.

In the group of the newly-identified coronavirus cases 11.3% are children; 45.5% are aged 18 to 45; 29.7% are 46-65 years of age; 9.7% percent are between 66 and 79 years; and 3.8% are older than 80. All patients and their close contacts are under medical observation.

The anti-coronavirus task force has issued a fresh reminder that those above 65 years of age and people with chronic diseases, as well as 6-11 grade school students and university students (all of them studying online) are obliged to stay at home. The wearing of masks and gloves and social distancing at public places is obligatory.

Moscow’s COVID-19 rates are Russia’s highest. In all, 485,545 cases of the infection have been identified in the city since the pandemic began; 350,746 have recovered and 7,502 died.