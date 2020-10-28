No need to introduce new restrictions in Moscow due to COVID-19, Mayor says

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Introduction of new restrictions in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow is not needed, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his blog on Wednesday.

"There is no need today to introduce new restrictions. Yet at the same time a relaxation of the existing restrictions is premature since it can destabilize the situation," he wrote.

Moscow is in the first place in Russia by the number of coronavirus infections, the number of detected cases has been growing recently. Due to that, earlier the Mayor had introduced a number of preventive measures, including switching some schoolchildren to distance learning, the employers were required to shift 30% of their staff to working remotely and people over 65 and residents with chronic illnesses were recommended not to leave their homes without a sound reason.

On October 28, the Mayor extended the effect of these and other measures for various time periods.