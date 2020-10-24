Polish President tests positive for coronavirus

WARSAW, October 24. /TASS/. Polish leader Andrzej Duda has tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential spokesman Blazej Spychalski wrote on Twitter.

"Yesterday, President Andrzej Duda was tested for the presence of coronavirus. The result was positive. The President is feeling well. We are in constant contact with the relevant medical services," he wrote.

The Polish authorities introduced a pandemic regime in mid-March, which continues to this day. In connection with the recent increase in morbidity, on October 10, a widespread mask regime was restored in the country, restrictions were introduced in the work of establishments, in holding mass events, and family holidays.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.