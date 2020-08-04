Over 360 Russians evacuated from Miami to Moscow by Aeroflot flight

NEW YORK, August 4. /TASS/. More than 360 Russian nationals boarded an evacuation flight by Russia’s Aeroflot airline from Miami, Florida, to Moscow and will later travel to other Russian cities.

According to Miami Airport, SU111 flight has departed and is due to arrive at Sheremetyevo Airport at 16:56 Moscow Time, three hours later than scheduled. The flight was delayed at Miami Airport.

"We have just seen off the evacuation flight for our nationals, which took off to Moscow from the international airport in Miami, Florida. There are 364 people onboard, who were stranded in the US at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, including 24 infants. We wish everyone to be at home as soon as possible," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.

Some twenty passengers needed immediate repatriation due to urgent reasons. Among those who are onboard the plane are specialists of Roscosmos state space corporation, who completed their work at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Texas.

This is the second evacuation flight from Miami and the 17th flight from the US. In April, Antonov said more than 2,000 Russian nationals staying in the US wished to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Aeroflot arranged a number of evacuation flights to Russia from New York, Los Angeles and Miami.