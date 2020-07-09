Russia blocks over 100 websites for spreading fake news about constitutional amendments

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media has blocked 107 websites for spreading fake news about the constitutional amendments vote, Yuri Khokhlov, an official with the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, stated.
"As soon as we detect such websites, we send requests to the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media. Then it contacts those websites and blocks them. We have blocked 107 websites for spreading fake information about the constitutional amendments vote," he said on Thursday during a session of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) commission tasked with investigating foreign interference in Russia’s domestic affairs.