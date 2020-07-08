Russian constitutional vote confirmed popular support, says China's Xi

BEIJING, July 8. /TASS/. The recent vote on the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation demonstrated popular support of the acting Russian government, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In Russia the voting on the constitutional amendments has successfully concluded. This fully demonstrates that the Russian people support their government and agree with the principles of existing Russian public policy," as the Xinhua news agency quoted the Chinese leader.

According to Xi Jinping, China is supportive of Russia adhering to the policy that takes into account its national specifics and continuing to develop successfully.

He also stressed that the Chinese government strives to strengthen the mutually supportive relationship with Russia and is emphatically against other countries’ attempts to undermine the sovereignty of China and Russia. "China is committed that through interaction with Russia we continue to support each other unfailingly. We are strongly against the interference of the external forces and their destructive influence. China supports the protection of sovereignty, security, and the mutually beneficial development of our countries," the Chinese President stated.