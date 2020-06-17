Belarusian leader accepts Putin’s invitation to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

MINSK, June 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accepted the Kremlin’s invitation to attend the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said on Wednesday.

"We are grateful to the head of the Belarusian state for his readiness to take part in the celebrations in Moscow on June 24 in honor of the Great Victory," the diplomat said.

"It is important to note that the invitation by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin to these memorable festivities where the military parade will be the main event has been accepted by the president of Belarus," the ambassador said.

This confirms the unity of the approaches of the two "fraternal states in appraising the feat of the Soviet people and soldiers of the Great Patriotic War," the Russian diplomat stressed.

Lukashenko confirmed on June 16 that his country would be represented at the military parade in Moscow on June 24 devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. He did not say, however, whether he would attend the event.