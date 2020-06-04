Kremlin to invite CIS leaders only to Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin plans to invite only the heads of CIS states to the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"I still remind you that now the emphasis is made on inviting the heads of CIS states," Peskov said, replying to a question about whether the Kremlin had sent out invitations to the heads of the countries that are the UN Security Council permanent members to attend the military parade.

Initially, the Kremlin invited many foreign leaders and the heads of international organizations to the parade devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the Victory Parade would take place on June 24, the day when the historic parade of victors was held on Moscow’s Red Square in 1945.