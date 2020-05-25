Nearly 1,000 Russian federal prison authority’s staff, over 200 inmates contract COVID-19

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Nearly 1,000 staff of the Federal Penitentiary Service and 238 inmates have contracted the coronavirus, the Russian prison authority’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"To date, the number of confirmed cases of disease caused by COVID-19 among suspects, defendants and convicts stands at 238, and there are 980 cases among staff and workers of the service," the press service said.

In the past two weeks, 93 new COVID-19 cases were recorded among the inmates and 363 were confirmed among the prison authority’s staff. Among those recovered are 87 suspects, defendants and convicts and 405 personnel of the federal prison authority.

More than 52,000 tests for the coronavirus have been carried out at the facilities and bodies of the penitentiary system, with over 24,000 of them at its laboratories. Since May 13, 17,000 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted among the inmates and staff of the Federal Penitentiary Service.