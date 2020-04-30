Russia’s help to other countries is not at the expense of domestic effort — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Russian government renders assistance to other nations only when this help is not at the expense of the necessary domestic efforts, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RTVI.
"Help to other nations is always provided whenever possible, without it being to the detriment of the ability to render assistance to Russians themselves," he said.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 218,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 959,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 99,399 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 10,286 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 972 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.