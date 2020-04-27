Absolute majority of Russians back government measures to fight coronavirus - pollster

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. A three-quarter of Russian citizens support measures enacted by authorities to prevent coronavirus spread, a joint analytical report drafted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center and Osoboye Mneniye non-profit research center that TASS has a copy of shows.

"The absolute majority of the respondents (75%) back measures of local authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Only 13% of the respondents said they do not support the measures taken, while 11% couldn’t answer the question. The backing of the measures implemented is increasing with age, however, the lowest levels of support is registered among respondents aged between 25 and 34 as well as 35 and 44 (64% and 70% respectively)," the researchers underlined.

The key motives behind supporting the measures are fear for oneself and family (46%) and "administrative conformism" (22%). The rejection of measures can often be explained by the fear of worsening financial situation and a group of reasons that reject the existence of coronavirus, efficiency of the measures taken and vulnerability of own immune system to infection. Men are less enthusiastic about local authorities’ steps than women (68% against 81%).

The nationwide poll was conducted on April 14 via phone interview among 1,600 respondents aged over 18. The margin of error of the poll does not exceed 2.5% with the 95% probability.