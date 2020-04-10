This week in photos: Food lines in the US, Paris on lockdown and an empty Red Square

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia releasing a dove after the Divine Liturgy at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour on the feast day of the Annunciation in Moscow, Russia, April 7 © Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

A view of a full moon over a monument titled "To the Conquerors of the Near Universe" by Soviet sculptor Boris Yedunov dedicated to Soviet cosmonauts Alexei Leonov, Yuri Romanenko, Viktor Patsayev, and Alexander Viktorenko, in Kaliningrad, Russia, April 7 © Vitaly Nevar/TASS

A cyclist riding past a mural by street artist Balstroem representing a character wearing a gas mask amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, USA, April 8 © EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Drivers lining up to receive food provided by the food bank Feeding South Florida in Sunrise, USA, April 6. Feeding South Florida has seen a 600 percent increase in those asking for food aid as people,some of whom have lost jobs, need to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic © Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Russian Army officer s seen over a truck at Istituto Palazzolo nursing home in Torre Boldone, Italy, April 09. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Russia has pledged to send 100 virus specialists along with disinfection trucks as well as medical equipment to help the Italian Army in the areas mostly affected by the coronavirus outbreak © Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Circus clown Tanja Selmer performing for seniors at their retirement home, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Jueterbog, Germany, April 7 © REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monkeys eating bananas passed out by residents as India remains under an unprecedented lockdown over the COVID-19 virus in New Delhi, India, April 8. Wild animals, including monkeys, are roaming human settlements in India as people are staying indoors due to the 21-day lockdown © Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

The feet of a woman dangling from a window ledge in the sun during a nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19 virus, in Paris, France, April 5 © AP Photo/Francois Mori

Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees clearing the debris at five-story apartment building in the town of Orekhovo-Zuevo, Moscow region, Russia, April 4. A domestic gas explosion caused a partial collapse of a section of the building, one casualty reported, four injured © Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

A nurse removing her protective equipment at the COVID-19 intensive care unit of Santa Maria Hospital, in Lisbon, Portugal, April 6. Portugal is under state of emergency until April 17, 2020 © EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

A relative of a woman, who died due to COVID-19, grieving over her coffin during her funeral ceremony at the Montignies cemetery in Charleroi, Belgium, April 8 © AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Facial masks are seen hanged out in Barcelona, Spain, April 8. Spain faces mandatory home confinement in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease. The first COVID-19 case was recorded in Spain on January 31, while the number of infections started rapidly growing after Italy was hit by a local outbreak © EPA-EFE/Susanna Saez

Members of the Spanish Army disinfecting a municipal marketplace in Pamplona, Spain, April 8 © EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES

A worker fixing paving stones in emptied Red Square in Moscow, Russia, April 8. The Russian capital has woken up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city to stay home © AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin