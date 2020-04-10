This week in photos: Food lines in the US, Paris on lockdown and an empty Red Square

Drivers lining up to receive food in US, sunbathing during a lockdown in Paris, and empty Red Square in Moscow are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia releasing a dove after the Divine Liturgy at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour on the feast day of the Annunciation in Moscow, Russia, April 7© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
A view of a full moon over a monument titled "To the Conquerors of the Near Universe" by Soviet sculptor Boris Yedunov dedicated to Soviet cosmonauts Alexei Leonov, Yuri Romanenko, Viktor Patsayev, and Alexander Viktorenko, in Kaliningrad, Russia, April 7© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
A cyclist riding past a mural by street artist Balstroem representing a character wearing a gas mask amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, USA, April 8© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Drivers lining up to receive food provided by the food bank Feeding South Florida in Sunrise, USA, April 6. Feeding South Florida has seen a 600 percent increase in those asking for food aid as people,some of whom have lost jobs, need to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic© Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A Russian Army officer s seen over a truck at Istituto Palazzolo nursing home in Torre Boldone, Italy, April 09. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Russia has pledged to send 100 virus specialists along with disinfection trucks as well as medical equipment to help the Italian Army in the areas mostly affected by the coronavirus outbreak© Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
Circus clown Tanja Selmer performing for seniors at their retirement home, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Jueterbog, Germany, April 7© REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Monkeys eating bananas passed out by residents as India remains under an unprecedented lockdown over the COVID-19 virus in New Delhi, India, April 8. Wild animals, including monkeys, are roaming human settlements in India as people are staying indoors due to the 21-day lockdown© Yawar Nazir/Getty Images
The feet of a woman dangling from a window ledge in the sun during a nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19 virus, in Paris, France, April 5© AP Photo/Francois Mori
Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees clearing the debris at five-story apartment building in the town of Orekhovo-Zuevo, Moscow region, Russia, April 4. A domestic gas explosion caused a partial collapse of a section of the building, one casualty reported, four injured© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
A nurse removing her protective equipment at the COVID-19 intensive care unit of Santa Maria Hospital, in Lisbon, Portugal, April 6. Portugal is under state of emergency until April 17, 2020© EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ
A relative of a woman, who died due to COVID-19, grieving over her coffin during her funeral ceremony at the Montignies cemetery in Charleroi, Belgium, April 8© AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Facial masks are seen hanged out in Barcelona, Spain, April 8. Spain faces mandatory home confinement in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease. The first COVID-19 case was recorded in Spain on January 31, while the number of infections started rapidly growing after Italy was hit by a local outbreak© EPA-EFE/Susanna Saez
Members of the Spanish Army disinfecting a municipal marketplace in Pamplona, Spain, April 8© EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES
A worker fixing paving stones in emptied Red Square in Moscow, Russia, April 8. The Russian capital has woken up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city to stay home© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
Bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in New York, US, April 9© REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Press review: Trump seeks to grab lunar resources and COVID-19 endangers Rouhani’s regime
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 8
EU call to lift sanctions amid pandemic directed primarily at US — expert
According to the pundit, it is not only the United States but also the European Union that is acting ambiguously
Kremlin lambasts former US envoys’ ‘absurd speculation’ on Crimea
The spokesman has commented on a suggestion that the coronavirus outbreak and the plunging oil prices could force Moscow to review its stance and hand over Crimea to Ukraine
OPEC+ to continue negotiations for reaching consensus with Mexico
The secretariat also calls upon other oil producing nations to make their contribution into stabilizing the oil market
EU top diplomat says Russia, China seek to use the pandemic to extend their influence
According to Josep Borrell, the two major powers use the media to pump up the effect of their aid to other countries
Blood plasma from coronavirus survivors transfused to first patients in Moscow
Seven patients received the transfusion from 11 donors, according to the deputy mayor
Russian Northern Fleet pilots kick off stratospheric drills over Arctic
Overall, the maneuvers involve ten Su-24 bombers and five MiG-31 fighters, which will be performing flights both day and night, according to the Fleet’s press office
Russia has means to solve problems in any coronavirus scenario, says Putin
The President noted that, based on the experience of countries fighting the coronavirus infection, the first four to five weeks from the start of the epidemic are the most difficult
Kremlin declines to comment on Trump’s statement on US unwillingness to cut oil production
The presidential press secretary refrained from commenting on whether Russia is likely to reduce oil production by 15%
Plans to seize territories of other planets harm international cooperation, says Roscosmos
US President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on Monday to support commercial exploitation of resources on the moon and other celestial bodies, directing the US administration to resist any attempt to view outer space as the public domain of mankind
Natural reduction in US oil production cannot be counted as OPEC+ cut, says Kremlin
The presidential press secretary urged to wait for the OPEC+ teleconference scheduled for April 9
Iran welcomes Russian initiative to create ‘green corridor’ instead of sanctions
The top diplomat noted that different countries close their geographical borders to curb coronavirus spread but open them to provide assistance
Press review: Berlin nixes Russia’s space arms control and China’s Pacific muscle vexes US
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 7
Serbian president says his son infected with coronavirus
According to the latest reports, Serbia has 2,447 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths so far
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Rosatom’s scientists invent new ozone-based disinfection device
According to the inventors, the disinfection method surpasses "hard" ultraviolet radiation or use of chlorine
Talks with Mexico to continue, but OPEC + deal preserved — sources
Mexico Energy Minister Rocio Nahle disagreed with the proposed OPEC+ oil cuts and left the video conversation
Anti-coronavirus vaccine can be expected by yearend
Veronika Skvortsova, chief of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency noted Russia hopes to reach a pre-clinical phase by mid-June
Putin believes that demand for Russian military vehicles will stay
The President thanked the "working collectives of defense companies, everyone involved in the military-technical cooperation, for quality, selfless and fruitful work"
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Preliminary schedule of flights to bring Russians home is set
The flight schedule will be approved by the operational headquarters of the Russian government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Russian Transport Ministry reminded
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
Syria asks for Russia’s help in combating COVID-19 pandemic
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad informed about the request
Russia vows to defend its legitimate property interests in Jerusalem court battle
An organization known as the Orthodox Palestine Society in the Holy Land challenged Russia's rights to the Alexander Metochion in the Old City of Jerusalem, according to the embassy
Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers latest AK-12 assault rifles to troops ahead of schedule
The company CEO informed that the 2021 production has been rolled out
Firefighters battle blaze around Chernobyl’s defunct nuclear plant
More than 250 people and nearly 70 units of equipment are working to put out the fire
Shipbuilders to deliver cutting-edge frigate to Russian Navy late May - early June
The trials of the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov at the Northern Fleet’s sea ranges were held in several stages from November 20
Russian scientists find Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant suitable for unique experiment
Research into neutrino properties is of high interest for fundamental physics, as it will provide insight into the design of the Universe
Pandemic threatens US with economic crisis, loss of role of world leader, expert says
Pavel Zakharov of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies stressed that what makes the struggle against the pandemic in the US still worse is that "far from those who wish to turn for medical assistance can afford this expensive service"
Russian vaccine put on WHO list of promising anti-coronavirus vaccines
So far, this is the only Russian development on the WHO list
Saudi Arabia expects Russia to cut output by more than 1.6 mln barrels per day
It was reported earlier that Russia is ready to discuss reduction of its crude output by 14%
Italian region of Piedmont plans to ask for Russia’s help in fight against COVID-19
Piedmont has the third highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Italy
US ready for arms control talks with Russia, China if they meet its criteria
"The President has directed us to think more broadly than New START and include both China and Russia in our next steps," the US Department of State spokesperson said
PM Mishustin: Russian-made coronavirus test systems supplied to over 30 countries
These measures are required to minimize the threat of the infection’s penetration into our country, the PM said
Kremlin expects Israel to adhere to decision to transfer Alexander Metochion to Russia
An organization known as the Orthodox Palestine Society in the Holy Land challenged Russia's rights to the Alexander Metochion in the Old City of Jerusalem, as became known earlier
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 8,672
The anti-coronavirus crisis center has reported 580 recoveries and 63 deaths
Russia's advanced MiG-31K, Su-57 aircraft to take part in Moscow V-Day parade
On Monday, the first joint ground and air rehearsal of the May 9 V-Day parade took place near Moscow.
