Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center should have regional character - Interior Ministry

NIS /Serbia/, February 15. /TASS/. The Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center (RSHC) in Nis should have a regional character, Secretary of State of the Serbian Ministry of Interior Milosav Milickovic said on Friday responding to a question from TASS.

"The center is supposed to have a regional character. We hope that the center will work at full capacity in the direction, for which it was established. I should point out that the center’s openness indicates that this is a humanitarian center, and not something else," he said.

For his part, Russia’s First Deputy Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan noted that he saw huge prospects for the humanitarian center in Nis. "Today we made important decisions on the development and status of the center. They will be an impetus for its development and will be important not only for Serbia, but also for the entire region. The center will have a humanitarian role of a regional character. We believe that the center has good prospects, and the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) has confirmed that today."

Humanitarian Center’s mission

The Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center was established under an agreement signed in Nis on April 25, 2012, between Russia’s emergencies minister and Serbia’s interior minister. The legal basis for setting up the center was the 2009 agreement between the two governments on cooperation in emergency humanitarian response, preventing disasters and manmade accidents, and also eliminating their aftermath.

The center is an intergovernmental humanitarian non-profit organization, which acts as a legal entity. It was set up with the goal of ensuring humanitarian response to emergency situations in Serbia and other Balkan countries. Its major task is to take measures on preventing and eliminating emergency situations and providing humanitarian assistance to citizens.

The center is responsible for implementing joint projects and programs in Serbia and other countries in the Balkan region, including on humanitarian mine clearance effort.