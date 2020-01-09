Madame Tussauds London removes wax figures of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from royal set

LONDON, January 9. /TASS/. London’s famous Madame Tussauds has taken down waxworks depicting British Prince Harry and his wife and former American actress Meghan Markle from the royal family display, the museum’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

The decision came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced yesterday that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, strive to become financially independent and split their time equally between the United Kingdom and North America.

"Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals. From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them," Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, is quoted as saying in a statement issued by the museum.

The royal couple’s shocking announcement immediately drew everyone’s attention in the UK becoming the most talked-about topic. Many newspapers criticized their decision, particularly highlighting that Harry and Meghan did not consult with Her Majesty Elizabeth II in advance. The Times reports that the news came as an unpleasant surprise for the Queen.

Prince Harry and his wife were repeatedly noted to feel immense pressure from British media that they believed were paying too much attention to their personal and private life. In particular, it was said that Harry’s relations with press became strained after the tragic death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. The Queen’s grandson earlier lamented that each camera flash brings back memories of her passing. The birth of his son Archie prompted the Duke of Sussex to pull away further from the press. Sky News emphasized that family changed Harry’s attitude towards the role of a senior royal member.

In October, reports emerged that Prince Harry was pursuing legal action against The Sun and Daily Mirror tabloids, accusing their staffers of illegally obtaining access to voicemail messages. A few days prior to that, Meghan Markle sued the British Mail on Sunday that published a personal letter she sent to her father. The Duchess of Sussex is accusing the newspaper of unlawful use of private information and violating copyright and data laws.