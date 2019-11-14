Russia delivers $2-million worth of food aid to DR Congo

PRETORIA, November 14. /TASS/. Russia provided food assistance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the tune of $2 million, Natalya Kononova, press attache of the Russian Embassy in DR Congo told TASS.

Assistance was provided through the World Food Program (WFP). Russian products were delivered to the DR Congo areas, which are now experiencing a humanitarian crisis due to a flood of refugees and a crime waves by gangs.

During the Russian humanitarian run, Ambassador to the DR Congo Alexei Sentebov visited the province of Kasai-Central, where humanitarian cargoes were provided to the locals. WPF’s Representative in DRC Claude Jibidar took part in the trip. He thanked Russia for its invaluable help to this African state at the stage of economy’s restoration as well as attention to domestic problems.

Russia has cooperated with DR Congo in providing help to its poorest areas for years.