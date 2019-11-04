Russia to increase annual aid to Africa by $10mln via UN programs - deputy envoy

UNITED NATIONS, November 4. /TASS/. Russia will be allocating additional $10 million of aid to Africa through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative at the world organization Dmitry Polyansky said at a UN Security Council session on Monday.

Therefore, Russia’s aid to Africa channeled through those programs will amount to $30 million.

"Our government has recently taken a decision to increase Russian annual donations to the WFP with an additional tranche worth $10 million," he said. "The money will be annually allocated to the WFP fund to assist Africa.".

"Our government has recently taken a decision to increase Russian annual donations to the WFP with an additional tranche worth $10 million," he said. "The money will be annually allocated to the WFP fund to assist Africa."

According to Polyansky, "other measures" of assistance to African nations "are being worked out."

"Economic growth issues make up integral and primary part in our country’s relationships with states of that continent, which was once again shown at the first Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi in October," he stressed.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi hosted the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries took part in the event, 43 of them were represented at the top level. Eight major African integration associations and organizations were also involved in the event. Putin held 16 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.