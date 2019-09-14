Almost 90% of Russians are not ready to queue for a new iPhone - survey

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The vast majority of Russians are not going to queue for a new iPhone 11 and almost as many are not going to pre-order this new smartphone, a representative with Mail.ru Group told TASS referring to its recent survey.

The survey was conducted from September 11 to 13 among 8,395 Russian users of the Hi-Tech Mail.ru service.

According to the survey, 88% of respondents do not intend to queue for a new iPhone, and 82% of users admit that they will not order new models in advance.

Of those who would like to buy the new iPhone, 39% of those surveyed are inclined in favor of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, 31% would choose the iPhone 11 Pro, 30% mentioned iPhone 11. A quarter (25%) of respondents are ready to switch from Android to iOS, according to Mail.ru Group.

The survey also showed that most Russians (76%) are not ready to take a loan to buy new products from Apple, but 19% would consider this possibility if there are good loan terms.

When asked about most interesting new features of the latest IPhone, Russian named shooting ultra-wide-angle photographs and videos (39%), night mode in the camera (39%), new Face ID face scanner with a wide viewing angle (18%), professional video editing and record brightness of screens when playing content (12%).

As for the colors of the new models, the users' favorites were black (35%), green (24%) and gold (9%).

Apple unveiled new smartphones of the iPhone 11 lines as well as new models of iPad and Apple Watch on September 10.

In Russia, the sales of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max by Apple will start on September 20 with prices beginning from 59,999 rubles ($933), the Apple office in Russia said earlier.

The iPhone 11 comes in six colors including Product (Red), black, white, yellow, green and purple, and with memory capacity of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold finishes, with memory of 64GB, 256GB and 512GB and will be available for a price starting from 89,990 ($1,399).