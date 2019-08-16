Ex-Finance Minister of Moscow Region pleads guilty to charges of embezzlement

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Former Finance Minister of the Moscow Region Alexei Kuznetsov pleaded guilty to the charge of embezzlement of more than 11 bln rubles ($165 mln) at the hearing in the Moscow Basmanny Court on Friday, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"I plead guilty, I repent. I am asking you to consider my case using a special procedure, I am aware of the consequences of this decision," Kuznetsov told the court.

In turn, the representative of the prosecution objected to consideration of the case using a special procedure.

"The crime had been committed over a long period of time. There are 22 criminal episodes in the case, so we believe that it is necessary to investigate the evidence and review all the circumstances of the case," the prosecutor said.

Representatives of the victims also objected to the case consideration under a special procedure.

"The Moscow Region has suffered significant damage, which has not yet been repaid in any part, so we ask that the case should be considered using a usual procedure," a representative of the Moscow Region government told the court.

Charges

Kuznetsov is accused of committing ten crimes under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code ("Swindling"), nine crimes under Part 3 of Art. 174.1 of the Criminal Code ("The Legalisation (Laundering) of Monetary Funds"), and three crimes under Part 4 of Art. 160 of the Criminal Code ("Misappropriation or Embezzlement").

According to the Investigative Committee, in 2005-2008 Kuznetsov, as part of an organized criminal group, together with some officials of the Government of the Moscow Region, stole the right to claim debts to municipalities from the housing and communal services companies, as well as funds of regional organizations worth more than 11 bln rubles. They transferred the stolen money to the accounts of the firms they controlled as well as foreign companies. They bought luxury goods and real estate abroad with the assets. Besides that, Kuznetsov, together with accomplices, misused budget funds.

Earlier, seven members of the criminal group were convicted, four more are on the international wanted list. The sentence of Kuznetsov's ex-wife Zhanna Bulakh, who is hiding in the US, has been passed in absentia. She was found guilty of fraud and money laundering.