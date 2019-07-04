Protest against Washington's sanctions staged near US Ambassador's residence in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Dozens of people are staging a protest against the US sanction policy near the residence of the US Ambassador in Moscow, where the Independence Day reception is scheduled to begin soon.

The protesters told TASS that they are representing the labor council of the GAZ Group company, which is under the US sanction restrictions.

Around 50 people gathered on the sidewalk opposite the entrance to the Spaso House, the residence of the US Ambassador to Russia in Moscow. Some of them came with placards bearing slogans against the Washington-imposed sanction regime. The protesters highlight that the policy of restrictions and pressure put on other countries run contrary to the principles enshrined in the US Constitution.

The rally is peaceful, the Russian police and the diplomatic mission’s guards are ensuring the security of the residence in a routine mode.