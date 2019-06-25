Indigenous Australians welcome Bolshoi Theater’s ballet with ceremonial dancing

BRISBANE /Australia/, June 25. /TASS/. Australia’s aboriginal people have welcomed the Russian Bolshoi Theater’s ballet company by performing ceremonial dances for them ahead of the Russian tour in Brisbane on Tuesday. The performances of the renowned Russian company will begin in this large Australian city on Wednesday, June 26, and the tour’s organizers decided to surprise the guests from Moscow.

It is known that the indigenous Australians make up only a couple of percent in the whole population of the country. There are even fewer of descendants of the tribes that preserved their traditional culture. It is them who were invited today to one of the rehearsal halls of the Queensland Performing Arts Centre to welcome the Bolshoi Theater’s dancing company.

Language of music and dance

The Indigenous Australians decided to welcome the dancers of the Bolshoi Theater speaking the language that everyone understands - the language of dance and music. They performed three traditional ceremonial dances to the strains of ancient musical instruments.

The dancers of the Bolshoi ballet were very generous with applause.

The welcome ceremony ended with a joint dance, which the aboriginal people called happy, it was performed by everyone together, the Bolshoi ballet dancers and the Indigenous people. In the end, a fantastic trick was performed, one of the dancers lit real fire in his one hands. The Russian dancers thanked them for the magnificent show with a round of applause that did not end for a while.

Before legendary Spartacus

After an outstanding welcome ceremony the Bolshoi dancers continued their training in a ballet class, which was followed by a run-through of the Spartacus ballet.

"We cannot relax now. Tomorrow we are opening the tour with legendary Spartacus. The ballet accompanied by Aram Khachaturyan’s music choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich has been on the Bolshoi Theater’s list of productions for more than 50 years, which is a practically unique case," Director of the Bolshoi Theater Makhar Vaziev said.