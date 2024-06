NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. The US company SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has launched a carrier rocket with a prototype of the Starship spacecraft as part of its fourth orbital test launch, according to a broadcast on the company's X page.

The launch took place from the spaceport's pad in Boca Chica, Texas. It is scheduled to land in the Indian Ocean.

The previous three attempts to launch the Starship prototype into Earth orbit were unsuccessful.