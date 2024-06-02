Starliner launch to ISS postponed — NASA

NEW YORK, June 2. /TASS/. The next attempt of the first manned launch of the CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station (ISS) is planned on June 5 at the earliest, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration said.

"NASA, Boeing, and ULA (United Launch Alliance) are forgoing a Crew Flight Test launch attempt Sunday, June 2, to give the team additional time to assess a ground support equipment issue," the NASA’s press service said. "The next available launch opportunities are Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6," the Administration added,

The Starliner launch with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station was canceled on Saturday several minutes before the start.