Russia, Vietnam agree to continue cooperation in biosecurity

KAMPALA, April 17. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam have agreed to continue working together in the field of biological security, Russia’s Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnazdor) said in a statement.

"Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova held talks with Dang Hong Chien, co-Director General of the Joint Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technological Center, on the sidelines of the first Russian-African International Conference on Combating Infectious Diseases. The parties talked about how current cooperation was going and outlined further stages of joint work aimed at fighting infectious threats," the statement reads.

The watchdog added that in seven years of work in Vietnam, it had organized over 50 joint research expeditions, making it possible to study over 400 strains of infectious agents. Besides, more than 100 joint scientific studies were published and seven dual-language study guides were released. Over 500 Vietnamese experts underwent training in epidemiological surveillance, laboratory diagnostics and biological security.

"Vietnam is interested in further contributing to Russia’s efforts in the aforementioned fields. The parties agreed on the areas of future cooperation, including researching extremely dangerous infections, which will serve as the basis of a new upcoming five-year work plan for the Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Center," the statement added.