Over 700 low-orbit satellites to be launched by 2030 — minister

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia plans to launch 737 low-orbit satellites by 2030 to improve internet speeds on Earth, Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"The most important thing is to have a minimal delay, the lowest ping so that users do not actually notice whether they connect via satellite or conventional Internet," the minister said. "There will be a lot of spacecraft. 737 spacecraft are planned for launch by 2030; we hope there will be much more later," Shadaev noted.

State-owned space corporation Roscosmos and private Bureau 1440 are dealing with developments in this sphere, the minister said. Two constellations are being produced now with Roscosmos and one of them comprises four satellites, he added.