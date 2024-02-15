PREVIEW: Progress space freighter to blast off from Baikonur

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. A Progress MS-26 space freighter will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) atop a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, carrying over 2.5 tons of cargo.

The blastoff is scheduled at 6:25 a.m. Moscow time (3:25 a.m. GMT) from Baikonur’s Launch Pad 31. The spacecraft will be taken into the orbit approximately nine minutes later. Its journey to the ISS will take two days, with docking expected at 9:12 a.m. Moscow time (6:12 a.m. GMT) on Saturday.

It will be the first Progress-MS launch and the first launch from Baikonur this year.

The Progress MS-25 resupply ship will deliver 2,518 kg of cargo to the orbital outpost, in particular, 580 kg of refueling propellant, 420 liters of potable water, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen in cylinders and about 1,478 kg of various equipment and materials in the cargo hold, among them food and outfits for the crew and materials for scientific experiments.