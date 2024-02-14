Russia to scale up financing of medical innovations — Putin

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The amount of government financing for innovative medical developments in Russia will be increased, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Future Technologies Forum.

"I consider necessary to increase the amount of budget funds allocated annually for development of innovative medical technologies and products," the Russian leader said.

Particular attention should be paid to medical science and strong institutions combining the research with the practical medicine should be supported, Putin noted. "They should become the real knowledge centers for the entire national healthcare and work on technologies of the future in the full sense of the word," he added.