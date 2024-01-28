Kononenko shows how ISS cosmonauts cut their hair in space

ISS, January 28. /TASS/. Oleg Kononenko, commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut squad and a TASS special correspondent on the ISS, has shown how cosmonauts cut their hair in space.

In a video footage, Russian cosmonaut Nikolay Chub cuts Kononenko's hair using special clippers with a vacuum attachment that collects hair clippings that would otherwise float free. "A professional cosmonaut is a professional in everything! Life becomes much easier when your fellow cosmonaut on board is also a good barber. Excellent result," Kononenko said.