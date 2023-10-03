Nobel Committee for Physics to name Nobel Prize winner

STOCKHOLM, October 3. /TASS/. The Nobel Committee for Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will name the 2023 Prize winner. This Nobel Prize has been awarded for 615 times since 1901, with 989 people and organizations becoming the laureates. The Physics Prize has been awarded for 116 times to 222 people.

The names of laureates are kept secret until the moment of announcement. Since 2002, Clarivate has been trying to predict the winner, based on the scientific citation rating. This year, the company names Federico Capasso of the Harvard University for "pioneering research on photonics, plasmonics, and metasurfaces, as well as contributions to the invention of and improvements on the quantum cascade laser." The list of candidates also includes US’ Sharon C. Glotzer, who may be awarded the Prize for "demonstrating the role of entropy in the self-assembly of matter and for introducing strategies to control the assembly process to engineer new materials."

Another candidate is Stuart S. P. Parkin of the Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics. He may receive the prize for "research on spintronics and specifically the development of racetrack memory for increased data storage density."