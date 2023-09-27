Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft crew leaves descent module

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, September 27. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, who acted as a TASS special reporter aboard the International Space Station, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio have been evacuated from the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, which landed in Kazakhstan, according to a TASS reporter at the Mission control center.

The "S.P. Korolyov" spacecraft landed on its side.

Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio arrived at the ISS on September 21 last year. The crew was initially supposed to return this spring, but the mission had to be prolonged until September 27 because of the December 15, 2022, Soyuz MS-22 incident. In order to ensure safe return of the two cosmonauts and the astronaut, the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft was sent to the ISS unmanned.

This mission has become the longest in the entire ISS history - by the moment of landing, the crew spent 371 days in space. Valery Polyakov and Sergey Avdeyev, who carried out missions aboard the Mir space station, are the only two people that stayed in space longer within a single mission - 437 and 379 days, correspondingly.