TASS special correspondent on ISS becomes 1 cm taller in almost a year

ISS, September 5. /TASS/. The crew members of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft have measured their height in preparation for their return to Earth, TASS special correspondent on the ISS, Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin reported.

He said they measured their height by fitting the uniquely molded liner of the Kazbek seats in the ship's descent vehicle. "My height has increased by 1 cm, my colleague Sergey Prokopyev’s height didn’t change," the cosmonaut noted.

In January 2018, the Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai reported that he grew 2 cm in the span of three weeks on the International Space Station. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) noted that due to the lack of gravity in space, humans can grow by about 1-2 cm.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which the news agency opened an office onboard the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin was the first special correspondent on the ISS. His flight lasted 12 days. He was succeeded by Oleg Artemyev in March 2022. Now Dmitry Petelin is working at the TASS correspondent office on the ISS, and deputy chief of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center Oleg Kononenko, who will depart for the International Space Station (ISS) in mid-September, will become the fourth TASS special reporter on board the station.