Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center to open division at Vostochny this year

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center plans to open its division at the Vostochny Cosmodrome before the end of this year, the Gagarin Center head Maxim Kharlamov told TASS.

"I believe that yes, very little remains to be done; the statute text has been approved already. I think, this is a matter of one month," Kharlamov said, answering a question if the division will open before the end of this year.

According to the official, the division is formally not open, because the Gagarin Center statute must be amended.

"Right now, these amendments have been forwarded to Roscosmos for approval, and the procedure is about to be complete. I believe the division will be formally open shortly," Kharlamov said.

He noted that the Center is already present at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, with land and real estate leased already.

The Vostochny Cosmodrome is planned to be used for manned and cargo missions to the Russian Orbital Station (ROS). In August last year, the Russian civilian spaceport operator, TsENKI, told TASS that construction of infrastructure for manned launches was already underway at the cosmodrome.