Russian company suggests launching highly detailed observation satellites

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Progress Rocket and Space Center suggested creating a satellite constellation for highly detailed observation consisting of thirty-two spacecraft, the Center told TASS.

"This is an independent development," a Center’s spokesperson said. The spacecraft will be a small satellite for operational highly detailed observation. "It anticipates there will be thirty-two spacecraft on the orbit," he noted.

The company has already created the preliminary design and is now offering it to different entities, the Center informed. "The orbit group can be created within ten years if there is an order. Four spacecraft per launch can be brought to the orbit; in other words, the constellation will be completely created with eight launches," it added.