Progress MS-24 spacecraft to dock with ISS

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Progress MS-24 resupply vehicle launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Wednesday morning will dock with the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday.

Docking with the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of ISS is scheduled to about 06:50 a.m. Moscow time. The spacecraft is expected to be part of the Station for slightly less than six months.

The Progress MS-24 is to deliver about 2,500 kg of cargo to ISS, including 500 kg of fuel, 420 liters of potable water, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen in bottles, and about 1,535 kg of various equipment and materials in the cargo hold.