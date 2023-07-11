Cosmonauts Borisov, Grebenkin medically cleared for spaceflight — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Cosmonauts Konstantin Borisov and Alexander Grebenkin have been medically cleared for a space flight under the program of cross flights, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

"A medical board meeting was held today at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (part of the Roscosmos corporation). <…> It recognized Konstantin Borisov and Alexander Grebenkin fit for spaceflight in terms of their health," it said.

According to Roscosmos, Borisov will fly to the International Space Station as a member of the Crew-7 mission on August 15, 2023 and Grebenkin - on February 2024, with the Crew-8 mission.

Roscosmos said on July 15, 2022 that it had signed an agreement on joint cross flights between Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts to the ISS, which provided for three flights carrying Russian cosmonauts onboard US spaceships. In March 2023, the corporation said that the program of cross flights had been expanded by one more mission.