Arctic Floating University gets down to Barents Sea coast research

BARENTS SEA, July 11. /TASS/. The Arctic Floating University expedition onboard the Mikhail Somov scientific/research vessel got down to field studies on the Barents Sea coast. The first stop was on Cape Belyy Nos near the weather station, the expedition team's leader Ludmila Drachkova told TASS.

"The first stop today is on Cape Belyy Nos," she said. "Our geologists have explored the quaternary deposits, a group on the shore has analyzed marine litter, the botanists have done their share of work - they have collected a herbarium and took samples."

The weather on the Barents Sea southern coast is warm and sunny, she said, adding the expedition participants had managed all the works they wanted.

Now, the Mikhail Somov will head for the Dikson Island. The expedition team features 17 specialists from ten scientific and educational organizations of Arkhangelsk, Moscow, Perm, St. Petersburg and Syktyvkar.

The Arctic Floating University onboard the Professor Molchanov scientific/research vessel has wrapped up studies on Novaya Zemlya's north, and now the vessel is in the Barents Sea near the archipelago's Yuzhny Island, a TASS correspondent reported from the vessel.

About Arctic Floating University

The Arctic Floating University is a joint project of the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU) and the Northern Branch for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring. The expeditions continue since 2012. The project's partners and sponsors are the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, VTB, Novatek, Norilsk Nickel, the Arkhangelsk Region's government, and the Russian Geographical Society.