Roscosmos ready to cooperate with Malaysia in wide range of areas — CEO

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos can offer Malaysia a wide spectrum of areas to cooperate in, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said on Tuesday at talks with Malaysian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang.

"The Roscosmos state corporation has serious expertise in the area of space exploration and is ready to offer the Malaysian side a wide spectrum of areas, products, and services for possible cooperation in the future," the corporation’s press service quoted him as saying.

The Russian side also presented its proposals on cooperation in the area of Earth remote sensing, such as a farming management system, services for forestry and water management, cartography, and construction project monitoring.