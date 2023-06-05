SpaceX launches Cargo Dragon to resupply ISS

NEW YORK, June 5. /TASS/. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched the Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday within the framework of the 28th commercial resupply services mission with the launch broadcast airing on NASA’s website.

Falcon 9 blasted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 11:47 a.m. EDT (6:47 p.m. Moscow time). It is expected to dock at the station on June 6. The spacecraft will deliver to the space station about 2.8 metric tons of cargo, including food, equipment and items for scientific experiments.

The launch of Cargo Dragon was initially planned for June 3, but it was postponed twice due to bad weather conditions.