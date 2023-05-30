US Dragon spacecraft with astronaut crew undocks from orbital outpost

NEW YORK, May 30. /TASS/. US SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft with a four-member team of Axiom 2 private astronaut mission undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), NASA reported in a live broadcast on its website on Tuesday.

The four-member multinational astronaut crew undocked at 11:05 a.m. EDT and is expected to splash down off the coast of Florida at 11:09 p.m. EDT.

The Dragon spacecraft blasted off atop a Falcon 9 launch vehicle from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral (Florida) on May 21 and docked to the ISS the following day.

The Ax-2 crew is commanded by retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson who has flown to the orbital outpost three times and holds the NASA record of 665 days for the cumulative time of stay in orbit. The team also includes entrepreneur John Shoffner and Saudi astronauts Ali al-Qarni and Rayyanah Barnawi.