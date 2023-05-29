Russian government approves Roscosmos-NASA negotiations on integrated flights

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian government approved negotiations between Roscosmos and NASA on signing an addendum to the agreement on flights of integrated crews on Russian and US spacecraft.

The decree, signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, was published on the official legal information website Monday.

"Accept the proposal of the Roscosmos state space corporation, negotiated with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other federal executive stakeholders, on negotiations on signing an addendum to the agreement […] between the Roscosmos space corporation (Russian Federation) and the United States of America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration regarding flights of integrated crews on Russian and American manned transport craft," the document reads.