Progress MS-23 spacecraft carrying food, satellite, other cargo docks to ISS

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, May 24. /TASS/. The Progress MS-23 spacecraft, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome Wednesday, docked to the ‘Poisk’ module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station, according to a TASS reporter at the RKA Mission Control Center.

The spacecraft docked automatically. The process was supervised by Mission Control Center specialists on the ground and Roscosmos Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Andrey Fedyayev aboard the ISS.

The spacecraft delivered a total of 2,491 kg of cargo, including 499 kg of fuel, 630 liters of drinking water, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen and about 1,322 kg of various equipment and materials.

The spacecraft also delivered a URM-D universal workplace, which will be installed outside the Zvezda service module and the ‘Parus’ (‘Sail’) nano-satellite, produced by Bauman Moscow State Technical University (BMSTU) students.