Progress corporation assembles high-resolution observation satellite

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Progress Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) has finished assembling the fourth Resurs-P satellite for high-resolutin imagery of the earth, the company’s press office has told TASS.

"The Resurs-P No.4 satellite has been assembled and will be sent to the Baikonur space center soon," the press service said.

Progress RSC Director General Dmitry Baranov told reporters in late January that the fourth satellite in the Resurs-P family will be orbited this summer.

Resurs-P satellites are capable of acquiring high-resolution hyperspectral, wide-field multispectral, and panchromatic imagery of the Earth. They will operate for Russia’s Nature Resources Ministry, the Emergency Situations Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr), the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet) and the Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo). The life span of these satellites is five years.