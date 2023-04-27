Businessman urges Russia, China, US to boost space cooperation

BEIJING, April 27. /TASS/. China, Russia, and the United States should step up cooperation in space for the sake of universal progress, a Chinese businessman said on Wednesday.

According to Wang Guoyu, founder of Beijing Shiyu Outer Space Consulting, "Regardless of the political situation, China, Russia, and the United States should maintain and strengthen cooperation in space for the sake of universal progress."

Addressing an invent dedicated to World Intellectual Property Day in Beijing, Wang also expressed his hope that the three countries would consider joining efforts to remove space debris from the Earth’s orbit, discuss the principles and rules for reducing the risk of collision with objects piled up in the orbit, recognize the supreme role of international law, including space law, and discuss how to use it in abnormal scenarios in outer space.

The Chinese businessman presented a project for the joint removal of space debris from the Earth’s orbit developed by a non-profit organization, Three Country Trusted Broker, that unites industry experts from China, Russia, and the US.