West cannot cancel scientific progress in Russia, says Russian security official

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian scientists continue to make significant contributions to global progress, and the West cannot take this away from them, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"The attempts of the West, as they like to say, to cancel Russian scientific progress cannot bear fruit by definition," the Russian security official said at the annual plenary meeting of the Security Council’s scientific board.

According to Patrushev, Russia’s rivals realize that their 1990s attempts to "undermine" Russia’s scientific progress failed. He pointed out that Russian researchers "remain at the forefront of global scientific and technological progress," continuing to make significant contributions to global development.

"The West is not happy about this. Its ideologues prioritize the destruction of scientific progress in Russia, its discreditation and robbing it of its competitive personnel," the Security Council secretary pointed out.

He addressed the participants in the meeting and stressed that now, more than ever, it is necessary to keep scientific progress going in Russia, with the aim of ensuring the well-being, stability, and security of Russian citizens, society and the state. At the same time, Patrushev added that this did not mean isolating Russia’s scientific community.