SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, December 1. /TASS/. Russia occupies 70% of the global nuclear market and is the only country in the world to have a nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet, President of National Research Center Kurchatov Institute Mikhail Kovalchuk highlighted on Thursday.

"We are the pioneers of nuclear energy, and today our country occupies 70% of the world market. Rosatom is building nuclear power plants. In 1958, our first nuclear submarine was built, and in 1959 we built the world's first nuclear icebreaker. We are the only country in the world to have a nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet. We are the undisputed masters of the northern latitudes," he emphasized.

On December 1, 2007, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed federal law abolishing the Federal Atomic Energy Agency and transferring its powers and assets to Rosatom State Corporation.